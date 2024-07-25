Ronit Roy hints '2025 version of Adaalat' might mark his comeback to television rather than long-running shows

Ronit Roy is a popular name not only in the television industry, but he has worked across all mediums, including OTT platforms. Apart from the fictional genre, the actor has tried his hands at reality shows and garnered praise from the audience. However, it has been a long time since Ronit appeared on television, and his fans feel his absence. Only recently, the Adaalat fame revealed what's keeping him away from doing projects on TV.

Ronit also highlighted what his cryptic note on needing to heal meant, which he later deleted, raising concern among his admirers. Here's what he said.

Ronit Roy insisted for Adaalat to return

While talking to the Times of India, Ronit Roy discussed the factors that have kept him away from television screens. He mentioned that TV is clueless about using his caliber but might return if something like Adaalat is on the cards. The Kyunki Saa Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame detailed how fans ask him to bring back the show.

Furthermore, Ronit made a surprising revelation and stated that he told the network to come up with a 2025 version of Adaalat. The 58-year-old said, "If something like that comes up, I would love to do but for me to take a long-running television is not possible now."

Emphasizing the need for shows with limited episodes, the Bandini actor said that the audience is now willing to accept seasons with 50 to 90 episodes, and this change is capable of bringing new pathways for actors.

Advertisement

Ronit Roy on his cryptic post about the 'need to heal'

On June 20, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a post. It read, "Need to heal. Myself and others. On many levels. Taking a break. C Ya Soon."

Addressing the same, Ronit Roy mentioned that everyone requires a healing period, and when it comes to artists, it becomes a bit more critical. "Social media can be toxic, and sometimes I need a break from it to focus on my family and personal life," he concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Do you know how Shivangi Joshi got her name? Exploring its 'connection' with Manisha Koirala