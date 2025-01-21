Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s romance in Alaska will remind you of the pure, innocent days of love; Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor REACT

Boney Kapoor often takes to social media and shares throwback glimpses with his late wife Sridevi, remembering their good times. He recently dropped a post that showcased their romance in Alaska, and it will take you back to the pure and innocent days of love. Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post.

Today, January 21, 2025, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with Sridevi. In the first picture, the filmmaker was seen holding his wife close. The couple was dressed in warm winter clothes. The second photo was a closeup of them. In the third picture, Boney looked lovingly at the actress and had an arm around her. There was a scenic view in the background.

The caption of the post read, “Romancing in Alaska amongst the glaciers & the fall season which arrives early September there,” accompanied by multiple red heart emojis.

Boney Kapoor’s throwback post with Sridevi:

Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor left a like on Boney Kapoor’s post.

Netizens conveyed their love for the couple in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Beautifull Memory Life Moment,” while another wrote, “Glamorous couple.”

A user stated, “Miss you sri mam,” and another expressed, “Koi din asa nahi hota hai jo yaad ni karta hai (There is no day that he doesn’t remember her).” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Meanwhile, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her big screen debut with the movie Loveyapa. She is starring opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. During the trailer launch of the romantic comedy, Aamir came to support the lead pair and also remembered Sridevi at the event.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on February 7, 2025, during Valentine’s Week.

Janhvi Kapoor has the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan in her lineup. The film is written and directed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan. SSKTK arrives on April 18, 2025.

