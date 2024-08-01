Salman Khan House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi paid Rs 20 lakh to 6 accused for killing actor; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, weapons, and guns which could be triggering for some readers.

On April 14, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire at the actor's sea-facing home in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. Although the actor was at home, he was unharmed. Notably, no constables were present at the time of the shooting, despite the actor being a 'Y' category protectee. Several suspects have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. A significant development in the case has revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi paid Rs 20 lakh to six men to kill the actor.

According to News 18, Mumbai’s crime branch charge sheet reveals that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly issued a contract worth Rs 20 lakh to six accused to assassinate Salman Khan.

This development follows reports that a special court in Mumbai recently issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) for Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as well as for Rohit Godera, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Both Anmol and Rohit have been on the run since being named in the charge sheet related to the case. On July 27, 2024, special judge B.D. Shelke, who handles Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases, issued a standing non-bailable warrant for their arrest.

In April this year, gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. It was later reported that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was allegedly behind the attack, with Anmol Bishnoi, the gangster’s brother, taking responsibility for the shooting in a Facebook post.

Accused Vicky Gupta, 24, was riding a motorcycle while his accomplice, Sagar Pal, 35, opened fire at Galaxy Apartments. According to the chargesheet, Gupta confessed that he committed the crime due to his family's poor financial situation. In his confession, he admitted, “I felt I wouldn’t get caught by the police, but got arrested all the same.”

