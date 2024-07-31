Salman Khan House Firing Case: Arrested accused confesses to joining Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang after following him on social media; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, weapons, guns and suicide which could be triggering for some readers.



In April, Salman Khan’s Bandra residence was targeted with multiple rounds of gunfire. Several individuals involved in the incident have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The latest update from the chargesheet discloses that one of the arrested suspects has admitted to having joined the gang four years back after following Lawrence Bishnoi on Instagram.

Accused reveals joining Bishnoi's gang after following him on social media

According to a report by Free Press Journal, Haripal Hardeep Singh, also known as Hari, one of the individuals arrested in the Salman Khan firing case, has disclosed his involvement with Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang for the past four years. Hari also revealed that he maintained contact with the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol in Canada and Rohit Godhara.

The report revealed that he made these connections after joining an Instagram group called 'sopuprajasthangolden09,' which features photos of Bishnoi gang members and related content. Hari operates an Instagram account under the handle 'harry_rai_sopu_haryana.' This account includes a video featuring a conversation with Rafiq Mohammad, also known as Golden, one of the arrested suspects in the Salman Khan house firing case.

Accused created reels of video calls with Lawrence Bishnoi and more

As per the same news portal, the charge sheet reveals that Hari created reels from video calls, including a group call involving ten members of the gang, Lawrence Bishnoi included. Not only this, the report stated that the chargesheet indicates that several Instagram profiles under the name 'Sopu Group 29' (Student Organization of Punjab University) are managed by Lawrence Bishnoi.

More about the Salman Khan house firing case

Just a few days back, Salman Khan informed the police that he suspects the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was responsible for the shooting at his residence in April, with the intent to kill him and his family. This statement was included in the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police in a Mumbai court related to the case.

Salman Khan's statement, as quoted by the police, reads, "So, I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members, carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping and (they were) planning to kill me and my family members."

The individuals arrested in connection with the case include Vickykumar Gupta, Sagarkumar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Anujkumar Thapan (who has since died), Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. Anujkumar Thapan allegedly died by suicide while in police custody following his arrest. The remaining five suspects are currently in judicial custody.

