Will Salman Khan and Sonu Nigam work together after Hangover song issue? Singer says 'I only see good in people'

'Hangover teri yaadon ka! Hangover teri baaton ka!' Imagine listening to the song Hangover in Sonu Nigam's voice. Unless you aren't living under a rock, this track is from Salman Khan-starrer Kick.

For the uninitiated, Sonu Nigam was replaced by Salman to croon the song, Hangover in Kick. Years later, the playback singer has now expressed his desire to collaborate with him again.

Sonu Nigam wants to sing for Salman Khan in the future

During a recent interview with Times Now, Sonu Nigam was asked if fans would be able to witness him collaborating with Salman Khan again after what happened during the making of Hangover.

The Sau Dard singer said, "Whenever! If it happens as I said I only see good in people, so goodness will take precedence."

"I am in a good space", says Sonu Nigam

In the same interview, Sonu Nigam further spoke about working with big stars and remembered singing for three generations.

The singer shared that he has sung for Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Sonu added that he also worked with an actor's grandchild.

The Abhi Mujhmein Kahin singer further said that he is in a good space in his career. He recently launched his documentary, Symphony of Fate on his 51st birthday.

When Sonu Nigam was replaced in Hangover

In an earlier interview with Mirror from 2014, Sonu Nigam confirmed that he recorded the song, Hangover. However, he wasn't informed about makers replacing him with Salman Khan.

Sonu shared that he learnt about the development from a newspaper. The singer claimed that he wasn't paid for the recording.

The report further stated that music composer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros fame had spoken about Salman Khan stepping in to sing the track. The composer continued that they were looking for a singer but couldn't find the perfect voice until Salman "insisted" to croon the song.

Sonu Nigam's collaborations with Salman Khan

Sonu Nigam has previously sung for Salman Khan in songs like Abhi Saans Lene Ki Fursat Nahin Hai, Sau Dard, Ishq Di Gali Vich, Chal Pyar Karegi, Sun Zara, Just Love Me, Chori Chori, and many more.



