Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: Fans dancing to Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone’s Badtameez Dil in theater leaves Karan Johar excited; ‘converting cinemas...'
Karan Johar shared his elation as a video of fans dancing to Badtameez Dil from Ranbir Kapoor and, Deepika Padukone starrer go viral. Check out his reaction.
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has been re-released in the theatres today, i.e. January 3, 2025. The movie-lovers are flocking to theaters to re-live the nostalgia after 11 years. A video has gone viral that shows the fans dancing to Badtameez Dil from the film, and Karan Johar joyfully called it as "rock concert."
On January 3, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and shared a video from the movie hall featuring fans enjoying Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The short clip featured fans leaving their chairs to and dancing to the super hit track, Badtameez Dil from Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer.
Elated by the response, film producer Karan Johar reacted to the video and expressed, "Converting Cinemas into Rock concerts! YJHD is back in theatres!"
Take a look
On January 2, Dharma Productions posted a video featuring Kalki Koechlin as she recreated her iconic scene from the film where she invites Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny to her wedding. "*Insert Bunny widening his eyes here!,* #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani re-releasing tomorrow at your nearest select theatres!," the post was captioned.
Reacting to the post, several fans got emotional and posted heartwarming comments, with one user stating, "Yjhd, you will always be special," and another fan stating, "This time... not bunny, but all of us are widening our eyes after watching this."
Take a look
According to Pinkvilla’s box-office team analysis, the Ayan Mukerji’s directorial sold around 25,000 tickets for the opening day in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Out of these, around 20,000 admits were recorded at PVR Inox, while the latter sold around 5,000 tickets.
Interestingly, this is the biggest advance booking for a re-release Hindi movie ever. The romantic drama is all set to take a flying start at the box office. As per early trends, it should aim for an opening of Rs 3 crore net.
The 2013-released film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolves around a group of friends — Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi. The film beautifully explores the dimensions of friendship, love, relationships, and career. Over the years, the rom-com has attained a cult status amongst the younger generation of the audience.
