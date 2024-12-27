Happy Birthday Salman Khan: When the Sikandar star was out of work despite Maine Pyar Kiya’s success and the reason was THIS actress

Bollywood icon Salman Khan is truly the reigning superstar of the industry. His immense fame speaks for itself and requires no further explanation. Today, on December 27, 2024, the cherished Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday. In honor of this special day, let’s take a moment to reflect on a period when the superstar faced a lull in his career, despite the success of Maine Pyar Kiya, following Bhagyashree's decision to marry.

During an earlier appearance on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adaalat, Salman Khan admitted that after Maine Pyar Kiya, he couldn’t get any offers for four to five months. At that point in time, it seemed to him like he wouldn’t get any work either, as his co-star Bhagyashree decided to get married after the film’s release, and the industry tended to overlook him.

"Aur unhone jaake shaadi kar liya aur poora credit, jo credit hota hai film ka, woh leke bhaag gayi. Aisa laga industry walon ko ki main toh woh thi, yeh toh kuch nahi the (She got married and ran away with the entire credit for the film’s success. Everyone in the industry thought she was the main reason it worked and I was just there)," he added.

It was then that Salman’s father, veteran screenplay writer Salim Khan, had to intervene. He requested filmmaker-producer GP Sippy, with whom he had collaborated on several projects, to make an announcement stating that he had signed Salman for a project. When the announcement was carried in a trade magazine, filmmakers and producers were reassured of Salman’s bankability and began approaching him with film offers.

During the conversation, Salman also revealed that he was paid Rs. 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, and his payment increased to Rs. 75,000 for his second movie.

Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the superstar. Over the years, the birthday boy has earned a special place in the hearts of his fans.

He will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The cast also includes Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. The teaser of the film will drop today at 11:00 a.m. to make his birthday even more special. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming action entertainer is poised to release on Eid 2025.

