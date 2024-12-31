Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan has ‘high hopes’ from Loveyapa co-starring Khushi Kapoor and Ek Din opposite Sai Pallavi; here's what he said

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan made his acting debut with period-drama Maharaj earlier this year. This will be followed by an exciting line-up of projects including Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor and Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi in 2025. Most recently, the young actor talked about both his films he has ‘high hopes’ on.

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Junaid Khan reflected on the year 2024 gone by and mentioned that it was a busy year for him. "I have completed a film (Loveyapa with actor Khushi Kapoor) directed by filmmaker Advait Chandan that will come out in February. Another untitled film (with actor Sai Pallavi) — my dad’s production — will also release later in 2025. So, high hopes,” he said.

Junaid’s both upcoming ventures are romantic films and will have a theatrical release. However, for the Maharaj actor, medium doesn’t matter. According to him, theater or OTT, the pressure on the producer is more than the actor and opined that as actors or makers; one must do their best irrespective of the platform. “I am open to all,” he stated.

Talking about his preferences on the films, Khan shared that he watches the long format more than the short format, further expressing his desire to do a series. He went on to tease his fans by revealing that there are a couple of projects that have been offered to him, but he won’t open up about them till the camera rolls.

The son of veteran actor Aamir Khan, the Loveyapa actor describes himself as a “theater person,” adding that theater and stage are his passions. “It’s a great learning. Acting is a craft, and the more you do it, the better you learn,” he noted.

The live feedback that he gets from the audience is what excites him, as he derives a kick from the energy of the audience. He stressed the fact that one could make out that on the spot if the audience is enjoying, and revealed that his father also did stage in the 80s.

During a conversation with PTI earlier this week, Junaid was asked if he feels the pressure of being compared to his father. To this, the Maharaj actor admitted that it hasn’t happened to him so far. He noted that he and his father are physically different, and they wouldn’t play similar kinds of characters. He admitted that neither has it bothered him nor has he experienced it yet.

In addition to this, he also mentioned that the three Khans of Bollywood-his father, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have sustained a top position in showbiz because of their "fantastic work." According to him, the trio has been at the top of their game not just for years but for decades, which is not a small feat. He noted that they have done great work over the years, which is not easy.

For the unversed, Junaid’s next film, Loveyapa was officially announced earlier this year in September with a title announcement earlier this month. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha, Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com is described as a film about "love, likes & everything in between." It is poised to release next year on February 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, the romantic with Sai Pallavi, tentatively titled Ek Din, is a love story that has raised fans’ anticipation and is set in Sapporo. It is being produced by Aamir Khan.

