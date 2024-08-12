EXCLUSIVE: Adnan Sami to make Bollywood comeback 9 years after Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan; To croon romantic melody for Kasoor

Seems like god have heard us saying, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ when we really wanted the iconic Adnan Sami to make a comeback in Bollywood. The singer crooned the same song which featured in Salman Khan’s 2015 hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It’s been nine years that the Bollywood lovers of Adnan Sami were waiting for his return and it is finally happening.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Adnani Sami is singing a romantic melody in the upcoming musical horror film Kasoor. He will be joined by seasoned singer Payal Dev under the music of Javed Mohsin. The upcoming track will feature Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, and Punjabi hitmaker Jassie Gill.

Produced by Asif Shaikh and presented by Bablu Aziz, Kasoor is directed by Glen Barretto, with the story, screenplay, and dialogues penned by Mudassar Aziz. Our source told us that the second schedule of Kasoor will start with this song next week on a specially constructed lavish set in a Mumbai studio.

When reached out to producer Asif Shaikh, he confirmed the developments to Pinkvilla and shared, "We are thrilled to have Adnan Sami on board for this romantic track. His music has always resonated with audiences, and we believe this song will be no exception. The audience will absolutely love this track."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, on the other hand, was co-written and directed by Kabir Khan and is currently the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film and fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. It also starred debutant Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.

For the unversed, a sequel of the movie titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is already in making and the script has reportedly been locked. It was back in 2022 when veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad told Pinkvilla exclusively that the sequel would be a ‘continuation’ of the first part and not any standalone or spiritual spin-off.

“I can’t forget what the film did for me in the professional space… We have had a brilliant journey and again, I would give my right arm to work with Salman – be it Bajrangi sequel or something else,” director Kabir Khan had told Pinkvilla in another interview.

