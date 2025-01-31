Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister and Pulkit Samrat’s ex-wife Shweta Rohira meets with tragic accident; ‘Found myself going from walking to flying...’

Salman Khan’s Rakhi sister and Pulkit Samrat’s ex-wife, Shweta Rohira, met with a horrific accident on Wednesday. The actress posted her pictures from the hospital bed and shared the details of the tragic incident. Nevertheless, she remains positive about coming out stronger from the tough phase.

In the first picture, Shweta Rohira is seen lying on a hospital bed with a plaster on her entire leg, an arm, and a bandage on her lips. The following picture gives a closer glimpse of bruises on her lips.

She penned a long caption in her post that began by expressing, "Life is full of surprises, isn’t it? One moment, you’re humming #kalhonaho and planning to tackle your day. The next moment, life decides to say, “Hold my chai,” and sends a bike your way."

She further revealed, "For no fault of mine, I found myself going from walking to flying (not the Bollywood slow-mo kind, sadly) and landing straight into a forced rest mode. Fractured bones, bruises, and endless hours in bed—this wasn’t in my to-do list. But hey, maybe the universe thought I needed a lesson in patience or just wanted me to star in my own mini-soap opera, complete with hospital drama."

Take a look at the post shared by Shweta Rohira

Nevertheless, Shweta remains resilient, as she noted that life breaks one to rebuild them stronger. She remained hopeful about the unfortunate incident just being a chapter and not the whole story. The actress stated that she is "living with faith, holding on to hope, smiling through the pain (okay, trying to), and reminding myself that this too shall pass."

She displayed her positive spirit by quoting Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue from Om Shanti Om, “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.” In addition to this, she further encouraged her fans and followers going through a tough phase in their lives to take a moment and trust the process. She emphasized that the pain is temporary, but resilience is forever.

On a concluding note, she promised to "come back stronger" and jokingly added a new song to hum.

For the uninformed, Shweta was previously married to Pulkit Samrat but got divorced in 2015. The Fukrey actor got married to Kriti Kharbanda last year in 2024.