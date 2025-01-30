Exclusive: Pulkit Samrat undergoes intensive training to play boxer for his OTT debut in lead role; Details inside

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat has made a name for himself with his charming lover boy roles and comedic performances. But get ready to see him in a whole new light! We have the exclusive news that the actor is stepping into the ring for his OTT debut, where he will take on the intense role of a boxer. To prepare for this transformation, he's undergoing rigorous training, and we can’t wait to see him break away from his usual image!

Yes, you heard that right! Pulkit Samrat is back and ready to stun fans with his exciting new project. A close source revealed to Pinkvilla that he is currently undergoing rigorous training for his OTT debut, where he'll take on the role of a boxer.

This marks a major shift in his career as he steps into a powerful and intense role. After his brief stint in the romantic drama Made in Heaven, he’s gearing up for a full-fledged OTT debut that promises to showcase a whole new side of him.

Meanwhile, the actor is quite active on social media, regularly sharing glimpses of his preparation. Recently, he posted a jaw-dropping picture showing off his abs and muscles, leaving fans in awe. With the caption "Work in progress," the photo is nothing short of unmissable, showcasing the dedication he’s putting into his intense transformation for the role.

Earlier, Pulkit shared a glimpse of his new project’s journey on social media. Announcing the exciting new chapter, he posted pictures and videos from the Puja ceremony, where he was seen with the team.

He captioned the post, "New beginnings! New energy! Same family! Same ambition! Let’s do this!" Pulkit tagged filmmaker Karan Anshuman as he kicked off the project alongside the crew. The ceremony marked a significant start to what’s sure to be an exciting new venture for the actor.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat, known for his roles in films like Fukrey, Jai Ho, and Pagalpanti, was last seen in Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar. The film, which also starred Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Manjot Singh, received a positive response and grossed around Rs 109.5 crore worldwide.

Looking ahead, he will next appear in the romantic drama Suswagatam Khushamadeed, where he stars opposite Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif’s sister. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, the film was initially set to release on November 22, with further updates from the makers still awaited.

