Farah Khan jokes she curses people with her ‘kaali zubaan’ who hurt her: ‘Teri agli 3-4 film flop hojaaye’

Friends for long and colleagues Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor recently graced Kapil Sharma’s couch on his Netflix talk show. While the duo shared several anecdotes from their life and career, the filmmaker at one point in time shared whether she plans an act of revenge for people who wronged her.

How does Farah Khan treat people who hurt her?

The Om Shanti Om director revealed she has a unique way of dealing with it. During a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the host asked her whether she is a forgiver or a revenge taker.

In her reply, Farah Khan said, "I don't exactly take revenge. But main mann mein aise bolti hun ki teri waat lag jaaye. (I harbor negative feelings toward them deep down). I look at them in a certain manner and meri zubaan kaali hai (my curses materialise)."

ALSO READ: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan and Shreyas Talpade improvised so much in Om Shanti Om that Farah Khan was annoyed?

She continued, "If someone does something really bad, I wholeheartedly curse them, 'Teri agli 3-4 film flop ho jaayein (May your next 3–4 films fail at the box office). So, those whose films are flops, now you understand why.”

How does Anil Kapoor treat people who wrong him?

When asked the same question to Kapoor, the Mr India actor said that he prefers both forgiving and seeking revenge. When Farah said that she never noticed the actor in revenge-taker mode, Anil added, "I take revenge by doing good work."

In the same chat show, Farah Khan also recalled how Anil Kapoor once denied playing his own daughter Sonam Kapoor’s on-screen dad because he wanted to continue maintaining his youthful image. When director-duo Abbas-Mustan offered the said role to Anil, he exclaimed, “What nonsense? How can I be Sonam’s father?”

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix with new episodes every Saturday. Last week, international singer Ed Sheeran graced the show while next week Mr & Mrs Mahi actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be showing up as the guests.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the 2024 film Fighter also starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Farah Khan gets ‘in bed’ with Karan Johar on his birthday; discovers latter’s ‘baba suit’