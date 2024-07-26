Karan Johar’s reaction to being called ‘uncle’ by a fan on London streets will make you go ROFL; Watch

Imagine finding Karan Johar on the London streets and calling him ‘uncle’, that’s so outdated Monisha, isn’t it? TikToker Zane Thadani did the same recently when he happened to bump into the filmmaker. This video will surely leave you rolling on the floor laughing and take it as a hilarious warning to not call KJo with that name again.

Karan Johar called ‘uncle’ on the London streets by a fan

In a video that is now going viral, a popular TikToker named Zane Thadani bumped into KJo on the streets of London. Zane initially captured Karan Johar from a distance while figuring out how should he address the filmmaker. Unsure for some time, the fan walked up to KJo and called him ‘uncle’ on his face.

The surprised filmmaker asked him, "Uncle? Did you just call me uncle?", and walked out of the frame. Watch out for the hilarious video here:-

The sporting Karan Johar later took to his Instagram stories and re-shared Zane's video while writing alongside, "Was happy meeting you Zane." The Tiktoker in his response added, "Thanks uncle! @karanjohar", with smiling emojis.

When Karan Johar said he wants to be forever young

In an old conversation with HT, KJo said that more than a great gun life, he is enjoying ‘grey’ guns referring to the amount of dyes he was using regularly. He added, “I woke up on my birthday and dyed my hair, feeling very old. The dye was a rude reminder that I'm inching towards my 40s. I have a youth fixation. I want to be forever young. Now, unfortunately, I'll have to be wannabe young. It's vanity unfair, I tell you.”

Cut to when he was 50, KJo’s thoughts still didn’t change. He gave another interview to Midday where he disassociated with the notion that people after a certain age, demand respect and want to be spoken to in a certain way. The SOTY-helmer said that if he wishes to be friends with Ananya Panday or Shanaya Kapoor, he will have to stop playing the Karan Johar card.

“My work remains relevant because I get into their headspace. Physically, I may be aging, but I am a millennial in my head,” Karan added.

Karan Johar last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

