Sanjay Gupta hits back at Naga Vamsi for his 'disgusting attitude' towards Boney Kapoor: ‘4/5 hits dene se yeh...'; Hansal Mehta joins

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor recently joined a round table discussion with pan-India producers. Celebrities such as South Indian producer Naga Vamsi, actor Siddharth, Archana Kalpathi, Don Palathara, and Chandini Sasha also participated to discuss the current status of the Indian film industry. During the discussion, Vamsi got into a war of words with Kapoor, which irked many. Soon after, filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Gupta slammed Naga Vamsi for his attitude towards Boney Kapoor. Gupta stated, “4/5 hits dene se yeh Bollywood ke baap nahin bane, na banenge. (By giving 4/5 hits, he didn’t become bigger than Bollywood, nor will he in the future.)”

The opinion clashes between producers Boney Kapoor and Naga Vamsi during a roundtable hosted by Galatta Plus garnered the attention of several Hindi film directors who were disappointed by Vamsi and his attitude towards Kapoor. Hence, they took to social media to express their harsh sentiments. Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta shared a clip from the interview wherein Boney shared that while Telugu films have a unique market in the US, Tamil films have a unique market in Singapore and Malaysia. To this, Naga Vamsi said that the Gulf has a huge market for Malayalam films.

Reacting to it, Gupta stated that Vamsi had a “disgusting attitude” towards a senior producer like Boney Kapoor. He added, “Who is this obnoxious guy sitting next to a senior producer like Boney Ji and deriding him with his fake vanity? Look at his body language and disgusting attitude. 4/5 hits dene se yeh Bollywood ke baap nahin bane na banienge..”

The Shootout at Wadala maker didn’t stop there. He further tweeted, “Would he have the guts to sit in front of senior Producers like Allu Arvind Sir or Suresh Babu Sir and speak to them in this manner pointing his fingers in their face. Learn to value RESPECT before SUCCESS.”

The Buckingham Murders director Hansal Mehta also shared his two cents on the matter and stated that Vamsi was arrogant during the discussion. He further noted, “Since this person Mr Naga Vamsi was being so arrogant and now that I know who he is : His latest hit as a producer Lucky Bhaskar has borrowed liberally from the Scam series.”

During the round table, Vamsi told Kapoor that South Indians have changed the way Bollywood looks at cinema now. According to him, the Hindi film industry is stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu.

