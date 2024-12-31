Lucky Baskhar producer Naga Vamsi sparks debate with Boney Kapoor after saying Bollywood is stuck making films for Bandra and Juhu

Producers like Naga Vamsi, Boney Kapoor, Archana Kalpathi, and others were recently seen in a roundtable interview with Galatta Plus. During their interaction, the popular producer of films like Guntur Kaaram, Lucky Baskhar, and Devara, Naga Vamsi commented, suggesting that Bollywood primarily makes movies for posh localities. This remark sparked a debate with Boney Kapoor.

In his comment, the producer said, “It might sound really harsh. We, South Indians, have changed the way Bollywood looks at cinema. Bollywood is stuck in making films for Bandra and Juhu. You witnessed a change with Baahubali, RRR , Animal, and Jawan.”

Furthermore, Vamsi pointed out that Boney Kapoor had taken examples of Baahubali and RRR immediately after mentioning the iconic Mughal-E-Azam, highlighting that he did not mention any Hindi movie in between.

Producer Vamsi's comments directly addressed Boney Kapoor, who had discussed the impact of South films on the overseas market over the years. However, Naga Vamsi's reply sparked a debate between them, leading the celebrated Bollywood filmmaker to respond.

In his reaction, Boney Kapoor said, “In this forum, we can't be talking about every bit of knowledge we know. We need to talk in broader terms. When I mention Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, and all that, it's not that I've missed out on other films. It's not like Telugu cinema has taught us. I don't believe that.”

Advertisement

Vamsi further clarified that he was referring to mass entertainers in films, but Boney Kapoor stood firm on his opinion that mass entertainers have always existed in Bollywood. The producer even remarked, “The hero of Pushpa 2 said that he is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. He could have said that he was a big fan of NT Rama Rao.”

In response, Naga Vamsi highlighted that he himself is a Shah Rukh Khan fan, while Allu Arjun is also a fan of Chiranjeevi. The producer clarified that what Arjun said about Amitabh Bachchan was about how language is no longer a barrier in cinema.

Naga Vamsi emphasized that the real divide in cinema is not about language but about the distinction between good and bad films. Whether it is Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, or Bengali cinema, the key factor is what audiences can relate to, underscoring the shift in audience preferences.

Advertisement

In support of Vamsi, producer Archana Kalpathi shared how Manjummel Boys was a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu, even though it was originally a Malayalam movie.

ALSO READ: Marco Tamil release date, storyline, full star cast; here's everything you need to know about Unni Mukundan's action thriller movie