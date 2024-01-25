Sanjay Gupta reveals reason behind fallout with Sanjay Dutt; calls Vivek Oberoi 'ungrateful'

Director Sanjay Gupta, known for his stylish action films in Bollywood, has a notable filmography that includes hits like Aatish, Kaante, Kaabil, and Shootout At Lokhandwala. His collaborations with actor Sanjay Dutt, especially in films like Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994), have been well-received. However, their partnership faced a setback due to a fallout between the director and actor. Sanjay Gupta recently discussed this issue in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Sanjay Gupta opens up on his fall out with Sanjay Dutt

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Sanjay Gupta spoke about his fallout with Sanjay Dutt. When the filmmaker was asked what went wrong, he mentioned that there wasn't anything inherently wrong in their bond. According to him, the issues arose due to certain individuals around them who tried to sow discord and misunderstandings between Sanjay Dutt and him. This led to a four-year period of silence between the two, during which neither of them publicly spoke against the other.

He added, “But in those four years, you may look for it, you will not find a statement by me against Sanjay Dutt and you will not find a statement against me by Sanjay Dutt. Both of us did not open our mouths. The world pitted us against each other but we did not open our mouths. I sat without work for three years. People had stopped taking my calls because there were people calling up people and saying, ‘Sanjay Dutt has asked you not to work with Sanjay Gupta.' Sanjay Dutt never said that.”