Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label; says 'Music brings me great joy and peace'

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, famous for his visually striking films and enchanting music, has recently taken to his social media handles to introduce his own music label named Bhansali Music. With this initiative, the filmmaker intends to expand his artistic endeavors into the music industry, working alongside telented musicians to create some unforgettable soundtracks for both films and standalone albums.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films have always captivated audiences, and music always has been a key element in his storytelling. Whether be it Deewani Mastani from the film Bajirao Mastani, Lal Ishq from Ram Leela or Ghoomar from Padmaavat, Bhansali's music never fails to reflect depth and passion. Each note and lyric is carefully chosen to depict stories of love, longing, sacrifice, and triumph. Bhansali's creative vision transcends borders, earning him a massive international fan base alongside his popularity in India.

Today, on March 7, Sanjay Leela Bhansali took to his Instagram handle to announce the launch of his music label Bhansali Music. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music.” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music." ~ Sanjay Leela Bhansali”

About Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Heeramandi

The story follows the fierce battle for dominance over Heeramandi between rivals Mallikajaan and Fareedan, where courtesans hold sway. In the midst of this rivalry, the focus shifts to Alam, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter, who becomes the beacon of hope for the future.

Alam faces a dilemma between surrendering authority and opting for the love of an individual rather than the admiration of the masses, revealing the unfolding narrative. Taking place in pre-independent India during the freedom movement, Heeramandi promises to be an extensive saga, exploring themes of love, power, betrayal, struggle, and the unyielding quest for freedom.

The series features a talented ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

