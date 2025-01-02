Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of ‘first dinner of New Year with mommy jaan’ Amrita Singh and they are heart-melting; PICS

Sara Ali Khan always makes time for her family, and what better occasion than New Year’s Day. Recently, the actress shared some heartwarming selfies with her mommy jaan, Amrita Singh, on Instagram Stories from their first dinner of the New Year.

In the pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan, she is seen posing for selfies with her mother, Amrita Singh, during their first dinner of 2025. Sara wore a beautiful green and black printed outfit, with her hair tied up and minimal earrings, while her mother, Amrita, looked stunning in a multi-colored short dress with a no-makeup look for the dinner. Sara captioned the post, "First dinner of the year with Mommy Jaan."

Although this is not the first time the Murder Mubarak actress has shared pictures with her mother, she regularly gives fans a glimpse into her family life.

Sara Ali Khan was raised in a single-parent home after her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, divorced when she was very young. In an interview, Sara reflected on her childhood and spoke about her mother while promoting her film Ae Watan Mere Watan.

She shared that her mother was very different from her friends' parents, and while she initially felt it was something she was missing, she later realized that it was, in fact, a blessing.

In an interview with Galatta India, Sara Ali Khan shared that her mother did not know how to cook or drive, which she once considered as something missing from her life.

However, her perspective changed after her mother gave her a response that made her see things differently. Sara recalled that while growing up, she noticed her mom was unlike her friends' mothers, as she couldn't drive or cook.

At first, Sara felt bad about it, but one day her mother turned to her and said, “How many of your friends’ parents know how to act and ride horses? Because I do.” This remark left Sara laughing, and she admitted that she never complained again to the heroine of Mard.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in Sky Force with Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Veer. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. It will showcase a lesser-known chapter of India's history and hit theaters on January 24, 2025.

