Khushi Kapoor is all smiles as she leaves Jamnagar with rumored beau Vedang Raina after New Year celebrations; Veer joins: WATCH

Jamnagar became a celebrity hotspot for New Year 2025 celebrations, with several A-listers in attendance. Now that the festivities have concluded, B-town stars are heading back to Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor was seen all smiles as she was spotted leaving Jamnagar with her rumored beau Vedang Raina and close friend Veer.

In a video, Khushi Kapoor was spotted returning from Jamnagar, Gujarat, after the New Year celebrations, with her rumored beau Vedang Raina by her side. The couple was seen smiling, and Kapoor took a moment to pose for selfies with fans. Debutant actor Veer also accompanied them as they headed back.

See the video here:

Khushi also shared a heartwarming photo collection from her "cute ugly Christmas sweater party" with her rumored boyfriend, Vedang. In one of the pictures, Khushi took a sweet mirror selfie with Vedang, resting her hand on his shoulder as the Jigra actor smiled warmly for the camera. The post ended with Khushi pouting and snapping another mirror selfie.

See post here:

On the professional front, Vedang was recently seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, alongside Alia Bhatt. He has yet to announce details about his next project officially.

Meanwhile, Khushi is set to star alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in the upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Singh Chandan, known for Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is scheduled for release on February 7, 2025.

On December 26, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram to announce the title of her next film with Junaid Khan. "Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025," read the caption alongside the post.

Advertisement

See here:

On the other hand, Veer is preparing for his big-screen debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Sky Force. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The film is based on true events and will showcase ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike. Sky Force is scheduled to release in theaters on Republic Day 2025.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt holding daughter Raha in dreamy UNSEEN picture from New Year vacation is pure bliss