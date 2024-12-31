Sara Ali Khan reminisces ‘bachpan ka pyaar’ while posing with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on last day of 2024; PIC
Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posed with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, marking the end of 2024.
Sara Ali Khan never shies away from expressing her love for her family and often shares pictures with them during festivals and other important occasions. Recently, she followed the same habit, and shared a picture with her mother-actress Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the last evening of 2024.
Sara Ali Khan took her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing alongside her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio looked relaxed and happy in casual outfits, enjoying the moment against a scenic backdrop.
The photo was filled with warmth and nostalgia, as indicated by Sara's choice of background music, Bachpan Ka Pyaar, a song that brought a playful vibe to the post. Interestingly, the actress has shared throwback pictures with her mom and brother several times in 2024.
Take a look:
In the picture, the young actress was dressed casually yet stylishly in a white crop top paired with denim shorts, while her mother, Amrita Singh donned a vibrant multicolored kaftan, and she was all smiles with her daughter. Ibrahim kept it simple in a white t-shirt, light blue shorts, and sunglasses, completing the picture-perfect family moment.
The picture, taken against a beautiful natural backdrop, also hinted at a peaceful year-end. Khan also shared a video on her Instagram account, a compilation of all her significant moments with her fans.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She has an interesting lineup of projects ahead of her. The actress will begin her new year of 2025 with her film Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, releasing in January. She will also be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Metro In Dino by Anurag Basu and an untitled film with Ayushmann Khurrana.
