Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha never fails to melt our hearts and these latest PICS are proof

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022. Ever since they showed Raha’s face to the public on Christmas 2023, the little one has won the internet with her adorable antics and cuteness. Today, December 6, 2024, was another day of the munchkin melting our hearts when she was clicked in the city.

The paparazzi clicked pictures of Raha Kapoor outside her residence. The little girl looked adorable in her white outfit. Her hair was tied in a small bun. Raha was looking with a cute expression on her face.

Check out the pictures here!

Netizens showered love on Raha’s latest pictures in the comments section. One person called her “Tinker bell,” while another said, “Fairy.” One user also pointed out the resemblance between her and her mother, Alia Bhatt, saying, “Alias copy.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

A few days ago, on November 30, Raha was spotted with her parents, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, at a football match in Mumbai. She twinned with her dad in customized blue jerseys.

In one video, the family was seen taking a lap of the stadium. Alia carried her daughter in her arms and tried to make her wave at the crowd by doing the gesture herself. Ranbir, standing behind them, admired his girls and also tried to make Raha wave. Have a look!

Raha Kapoor turned 2 years old on November 6. On the special occasion, her mother penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. Alia called Raha ‘her life’ and also expressed her wish to turn back time to when she was just a newborn.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have kicked off the shooting for their film Love & War. This is their second project together after Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Vicky Kaushal also plays a lead role in the magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranbir and Vicky are reportedly playing the roles of Air Force officers in the movie.

Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

