Shah Rukh Khan didn't show up on Pardes sets for 20 days; Mahima Chaudhry recalls when superstar finally came, 'everyone huddled around him'

Mahima Chaudhry made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai's directorial venture, Pardes. Mahima was paired with Shah Rukh Khan and Apurva Agnihotri in the 1997 film. The actress recently revealed that Shah Rukh didn't show up on Pardes sets for 20 days and everyone huddled around him when the superstar finally arrived.

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Mahima Chaudhry reminisced about the atmosphere on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pardes. Mahima expressed that she waited for SRK along with others for 20 days and revealed what everyone was like when he came on the sets.

"15-20 din ka hauwa tha that he is coming...( (It was a big deal that Shah Rukh was coming on the set). After 20 days he finally came. So everybody used to huddle around him. We were all new and we would wait for him to say 'Hi' and start a conversation and everyone would listen," the Pardes star said.

Calling SRK a "workshop", Mahima added that he is full of stories.

When asked about the shoot of Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, Mahima shared that Shah Rukh was filming quite far from where she was on the set. The actress remembered that she watched his takes on the shoot. The Dhadkan actress added that SRK inspired him over how he delivers dialogues and performs dance.

Earlier in an interview with India Today, Mahima Chaudhry spoke about her first film, Pardes saying that she never dreamt of her debut like it turned out to be. Mahima also considers herself "lucky" that she collaborated with superstar Shah Rukh in her debut.

Pardes also starred Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Himani Shivpuri, Dina Pathak, and others in supporting roles.

Apart from Pardes, Mahima Chaudhry has worked in movies like Daag: The Fire, Dil Kya Kare, Dhadkan, Kurukshetra, Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Lajja, and Baghban. Her other films include Zameer: The Fire Within, LOC: Kargil, Om Jai Jagdish, Seher, and others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline. The upcoming actioner will also star her daughter, actress Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma,

