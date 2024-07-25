Shah Rukh Khan does his doting dad, loving husband duties right as he returns to Mumbai with his son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan: WATCH

It is always a visual treat for the fans and the paparazzi to spot Shah Rukh Khan whenever he steps out of his house. And it is a plus when his family accompanies him. Well, the actor who had jetted off right after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has finally returned to bay with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan.

We all know he is a family man, but he never fails to prove it each time we spot him. At the airport too, we could see him doing his daddy duties and hubby duties right.

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and AbRam Khan arrive in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a plain black shirt that he paired with light blue baggy denim. The actor is carrying a brown-colored sling bag and has completed his look with white sports shoes, black glasses, and a ponytail. One can easily spot him holding his son AbRam Khan’s hands as they walk towards their car.

AbRam looks cute in a blue tee that he has paired with blue and white shorts. Gauri Khan, on the other hand, looks stylish in an all-white attire. She is wearing a white shirt that she has paired with a white skirt and layered with a beige-colored coat. The star-wife has completed her look with a cap. Right before sitting in the car, SRK makes sure to ensure his wife is safe and holds her to let her sit in the car first.

Advertisement

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan has had a fantastic comeback on the silver screen with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan in 2023. The film which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham marked his entry into the YRF Spy Universe. He then was seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Now he is all geared up to share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in King. It is said that the actor will be playing a don in the film. This one will mark the first feature film of The Archies actress.

ALSO READ: Why did Tabu not reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after Saathiya? Actress breaks silence