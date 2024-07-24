Hold up, it’s time to scroll through social media because Suhana Khan, the OG princess of Bollywood just blessed our feeds with a look so fiery that it needs a fire extinguisher!

Forget boring basics, Suhana is serving major realness with a fierce outfit that's got the whole internet shaken. It’s quite safe to say that the style queen has a wardrobe that's just as glamorous as her gorgeous social media.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s dive right in to decode Suhana Khan’s latest look to try and understand why it's the ultimate Gen-Z fashion inspiration.

Suhana Khan slays in a gasp-worthy ivory ensemble:

Suhana Khan is a modern fashion icon who always turns heads with her beautiful outfits. Sasha Jairam, one of the most loved celebrity photographers out there, recently shared photos of the Archies actress wearing a modernized sheer lace and silk outfit that made her look like a total glowing goddess.

Her classy ensemble featured a strapless white lace corset with a form-fitting and strapless neckline that looked hotter than ever. The alluring neckline of the fitted top added a sultry twist to her top which also had nature-inspired floral embroidery all over the pretty ensemble. The diva’s elegant top had a closure at the back with matching ribbons, securing the piece.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's outfit was styled by the beloved celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. He teamed her sassy corset with a matching drape-style skirt that had a midi length with a well-pleated design. Crafted intricately from silk material, the draped piece also had a fiery criss-cross detailing that enhanced the fitted piece’s style. We’re taking notes!

The classy skirt also had a thigh-high side slit helping the diva to flaunt her oh-so-toned legs. Khan also completed her outfit with white sandals adding a rather well-thought-out aesthetic to the look.

Suhana Khan’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories game, Suhana kept things minimalistic by adding simple yet statement-worthy beaded white pearl earrings. This allowed her charming ensemble to shimmer and shine, and do the talking.

Even her hair and makeup games were absolutely on point. She left her dark tresses open and styled them into beautiful waves with a middle parting. With this hairstyle, the diva’s hairstylist, Marce Pedrozo, added some major charm to the whole ensemble.

Suhana’s makeup artist, Riddhima Sharma, went with a flawless and dewy base. She added some color to her look with bronzer and a touch of berry-hues blush. She also went for some highlighter and shimmery eyeshadow to make her makeup glow. The mauve lipstick, the highlight of the look, was absolutely spot on.

So, what did you think of Suhana Khan’s latest style statement? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

