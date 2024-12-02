Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Debuts in Japan with JPY 18 Million Weekend, Higher than Pathaan and Tiger 3
With its Japanese release, Jawan has also overtaken Pathaan (USD 47.90 million), becoming the highest-grossing Indian film internationally (excluding China).
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan debuted in Japan more than a year after its original release. The film grossed an estimated JPY 18 million (USD 120K / Rs. 1 crore) over its opening weekend, surpassing the debut numbers of SRK's previous release Pathaan, which opened with JPY 14 million. The opening is comparable to that of other Indian releases like Saaho and Salaar. Depending on the final tallies, Jawan’s opening could rank as either the second or fourth highest for an Indian film in Japan in recent years.
However, the success of Indian films in Japan often relies more on sustained performance than on opening weekend numbers. Japanese box office trends can be unpredictable, with films often enjoying long theatrical runs. A prime example is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which started with a modest JPY 45 million weekend but eventually grossed over JPY 2.4 billion.
Encouragingly for Jawan, audience feedback has been positive, with high ratings such as 4.6 on Yahoo Movies, 4.2 on Filmarks, and 4.0 on Eiga. It needs to be seen how this reception translates in the legs in the coming days and weeks.
Among recent Indian releases in Japan, Laapata Ladies grossed over JPY 50 million, while Pathaan ended its run with JPY 45 million. For Jawan, crossing them and potentially reaching JPY 100 million would be a commendable achievement.
