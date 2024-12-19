Shah Rukh Khan makes stunning entry at son AbRam's school function with Suhana and Gauri amid tight security; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his charisma both on and off screen, and we recently got a glimpse of the same as the superstar was spotted attending a special event at his younger son, AbRam's school. His wife, Gauri Khan, and daughter, Suhana Khan, accompanied him. The family was seen entering the Neeta Mukesh Ambani Junior School amid tight security arrangements.

In a video from the event, we saw the family as guards escorted them into the event hall. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his impressive presence, looked dapper in a deep black shirt, pants, and signature sunglasses. He twinned with his daughter Suhana Khan in the all-black look.

She looked elegant in a black dress with subtle makeup, and her hair was left open. On the other hand, Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, a style icon, wore an intricately designed ivory-hued ethnic outfit, reflecting grace and sophistication.

Take a look:

As soon as the Khan family made their way into the prestigious school, their arrival drew significant attention, and the media gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the superstar and his family. So, the security personnel were seen coordinating their entrance to ensure their smooth entry with safety.

It was a rare public appearance of the Pathaan actor, who has maintained a low personal profile for the last couple of years. However, he always supports his kids amid busy professional commitments.

The event at Neeta Ambani Junior School was star-studded in itself, and it was also attended by Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza among others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and more. SRK is now gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's directorial venture, King. It also stars Shah Rukh's daughter, actress Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in key roles. The film, produced by Siddharth Anand, is eyeing a 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan debuted in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina. Next, she will share the screen space with her father for the first time in King.

