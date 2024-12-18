EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan didn't think Vikram Rathore will be 'mass character' in Jawan; Atlee reveals they 'bet' on it

Jawan was a huge blockbuster at the box office. The 2023 movie marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. King Khan was seen in a double role, Azad and Vikram Rathore. According to Atlee, the actor didn’t think the latter would be the ‘mass character’ in the film. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revealed they even ‘bet’ on it.

During the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass with team Baby John, Atlee talked about his directorial Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. He recalled the bet that they had about who would be the ‘mass’ character in the film.

Atlee shared, “I said, ‘Sir (SRK), you wait and watch; Vikram Rathore is going to be the mass character.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘No, sir. Girls like me, Azad will be the mass.’ I said, ‘Okay sir, bet sir bet.’ But exactly after seeing the film, he said, ‘Boss, you were right.' He just told me, ‘You are right. Vikram Rathore is the mass; everybody loved it.’”

The filmmaker further shared his definition of mass. He stated, “See, mass is a mother feeling. Mass is not an alien feeling; it’s a mother feeling. When you tear for a girl, when you tear for an emotion, when you tear for a baby, that is mass. When you get anger for the right reason, that is mass. When you really stand for the society, that is mass.”

Atlee added, “Other than that, whatever people call mass, it’s not mass. This is the real mass; that’s why I think in all my films… those areas are working and my films are making box office.”

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

Atlee is currently gearing up for the release of his production Baby John. The action thriller features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav star in pivotal roles. Directed by Kalees, it arrives in theaters on December 25, 2024.

