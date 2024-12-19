Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and more arrive for their kids’ school annual function in style; WATCH

While the year 2024 is about to end, Mumbai’s prestigious school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is celebrating its annual day today i.e. on December 21, 2024. Bollywood celebrities and doting parents including Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput among others made it a rather star-studded event with their significant presence as they arrived to cheer for their kids.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen arriving for Taimur’s annual day function. The couple was accompanied by the actress’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, who also turned heads with her presence. In the video shared by the paps, the Kapoor sisters stunned in long frock dresses while the Devara actor kept it formal in a grey tuxedo.

Before entering the venue, both the sisters acknowledged the paps with a sweet smile and waved at them.

In addition to this, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the stylish couple also arrived to hype up their kids — Misha and Zain. In a short video, the couple was seen coming out of the car, and before making their way inside the venue, Kapoor posed for the paps.

Meanwhile, in another video, the couple’s cute little munchkins were also seen coming out of the car dressed in their special dress for the day. While Misha looked aww-so-cute in a blue t-shirt paired with matching denim and blue shirt, she was also seen carrying a pink bag on her shoulders. Meanwhile, her brother, Zain who followed his elder sister looked quite confused with the paps stationed outside.

In addition to this, power couple Genelia Deshmukh with her husband, Riteish Deshmukh also marked their prestigious presence. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra were among others to arrive at the special function.

It was nearly a week back that Kareena and Saif’s video took over the internet, in which the couple was seen arriving at Jeh’s school. Upon seeing her little one perform on stage, the Crew actress couldn’t control her happiness and like every enthusiastic mother, she even waved at him from the crowd. Kareena was also seen singing the poems along with the kids.

