Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS he didn’t want his Devdas character to be liked: ‘Don't want to play characters which demean women’

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in scores of movies in his career. One among them is the 2002 period romantic drama film, Devdas. The film that is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1917 novel of the same name showcases him playing the story of Devdas Mukherjee, a heartbroken who turns to alcoholism.

While interaction at a recently hosted Film Festival in Switzerland, the actor spoke about his character in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. He stated that he doesn’t like to play characters which are demeaning to women. This is probably the reason why he didn’t like his character in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan added that he didn't want the audience to like his Devdas character who disses a woman.

In fact, he wanted it to come across as spineless person who shouldn’t be looked up to by anybody. “Yes, the enactment might be nice. Bhansali made the move beautifully,” he stated adding that he doesn’t want people to be Devdas. While talking about the movie, he also took a minute to speak about the drama, the dialogues and the massive set of the movie.

He also lauded his co-stars, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. Having said that, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor added that even though its enjoyable, it’s not a character that one should take back home. While he knows no mother would tell him kids to be like him, but he also didn’t wanted people to get influenced by his role.

SRK also admitted that even though it’s not negative, he didn’t want the character to be popular as it had issues with women. He also revealed that he wanted to do it because his mom loved it. But eventually, he managed to achieve what he thought about his character under the guidance of the ace filmmaker.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to start working on his next movie titled King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie also stars Khan’s daughter Suhana along with Abhishek Bachchan who will be seen in a negative role in the action movie.

