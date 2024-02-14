Shah Rukh Khan reveals unique pre-release ritual; says ‘Mondays are for trying to make better films’

Shah Rukh Khan, renowned not only for his exceptional acting prowess on screen but also for his charismatic persona, is celebrated for his wit and intelligence. Recently, the superstar, who captivated audiences with his performances in three films last year, made a memorable appearance at the World Government Summit. Here, he unveiled a unique pre-release ritual that he diligently follows before every film.

Emphasizing his unwavering commitment to the craft of filmmaking, Shah Rukh highlighted that regardless of the outcome of a film, Mondays are dedicated to striving for the creation of better cinematic experiences.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals pre-release ritual and importance of Mondays

During his recent appearance at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan engaged in an insightful discussion, generously sharing insights into his illustrious career and personal life. Addressing a unique ritual that precedes the release of his films, Shah Rukh revealed a practice that involves a profound two-hour bath.

He expressed his realization and earnestly wished to convey it to all, emphasizing that he shares this practice with everyone in his circle – whether they are colleagues or acquaintances. He highlighted that on Thursday evenings, given the common release day of films on Fridays, or Thursdays in Dubai, he observes a significant ritual at his Mumbai home. This ritual involves immersing himself in a two-hour bath, symbolically cleansing himself of the efforts and energy expended in his work.

Advertisement

He elaborated on his realization that accompanies the release of a successful film, describing the euphoria that permeates through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday following its triumph. However, he emphasized the importance of returning to work on Monday with renewed determination to surpass the previous achievement and create an even better film.

Conversely, he delved into the emotional journey following the release of a less successful film. From the initial disappointment on Friday to the depths of despair on Saturday and Sunday, he acknowledged the natural grieving process. Yet, he underlined the necessity of embracing Monday as a fresh start, an opportunity to rededicate oneself to the craft and strive towards excellence in future projects. “So Mondays are for trying to make better films always,” he concluded emphatically.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2024 Bollywood romantic movies to watch: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge