20 Years of Veer-Zaara: When Shah Rukh Khan found it ‘tough’ to call Rani Mukerji ‘beti’ and Yash Chopra was left ‘infuriated’

Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the titular roles, is undoubtedly one of the greatest romantic films in Bollywood. Today, November 12, 2024, the movie marks 20 years since its release. On this special occasion, let’s throwback to the moment when SRK revealed that it was difficult for him to call Rani Mukerji ‘beti’ in the film and it angered Yash Chopra.

In an old interview with India-West, Shah Rukh Khan said that his mental status was quite young even at 50 plus since he spent most of his time with his children. He revealed that playing younger characters was easier for him as compared to older characters. The actor admitted that it was ‘difficult’ for him to play a 60-year-old man in Veer-Zaara.

Recalling a scene where he had to call Rani Mukerji’s character ‘beti,’ Shah Rukh shared, “I remember that over 10 takes were needed, because it was so tough to call Rani Mukerji, my lawyer in the film, as ‘beti’ (daughter).”

SRK further revealed director Yash Chopra’s reaction, saying, “Rani kept laughing and saying, ‘Shah, you cannot call me that!’ and Yash ji got infuriated and announced pack-up.”

The official handle of Yash Raj Films made a special post today as they celebrated Veer-Zaara’s 20th anniversary. The post consisted of a video that compiled famous scenes from the romantic drama.

The caption read, “Two decades ago, we witnessed a love that defied all odds and stood the test of time... the legendary story of Veer-Zaara will echo forever... Celebrating #20YearsOfVeerZaara.” Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section with their love for the movie. One person said, “20 years of timeless classic VEER ZAARA,” while another wrote, “This movie will always be remembered.” Many others left red heart and fire emojis.

While Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta play the roles of star-crossed lovers Veer and Zaara, Rani Mukerji portrays Saamiya, a lawyer. Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, and Boman Irani are seen in pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara was originally released on November 12, 2004.

