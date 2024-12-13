Shah Rukh Khan was always charming guy, recalls Manoj Bajpayee; ‘He belonged to a...’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee shared his experiences of training with acting coach Barry John in New Delhi, where he happened to be a batchmate with Shah Rukh Khan. Reflecting on those days, Manoj mentioned that they didn’t spend much time together as Shah Rukh had different aspirations and came from a distinct world. He added that 'King Khan was always a charming guy and he knew he belonged to a khas duniya (special place).'

In an interview with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Manoj Bajpayee addressed whether he feels resentful about Shah Rukh Khan’s immense stardom, despite their shared beginnings. Manoj explained that Shah Rukh had always aspired to be in the spotlight, seeking fame, admiration, and attention, while his own ambitions were different.

The Family Man actor described himself as comfortable being in the background, stating that he never felt the need to be the center of attention or to have a large group of followers.

When asked if these contrasting paths affected his confidence, Manoj clarified that his confidence was only shaken by personal failures, not by Shah Rukh’s greater popularity. He expressed gratitude to acting coach Barry John for supporting him without judgment, especially when his limited English proficiency posed challenges.

Manoj recalled how Barry would often assign him smaller roles in English plays featuring actors like Divya Seth, Rituraj Singh, or Shah Rukh, helping him grow as a performer.

On the question of whether he and The Don actor were contemporaries, Manoj acknowledged that while they knew each other, their social circles and aspirations were vastly different.

He explained that Shah Rukh had always belonged to a distinct world, surrounded by admirers, even during their early days in New Delhi. Reflecting on their differences, Manoj described Shah Rukh as a naturally charismatic person who thrived in the company of others, while he preferred a more low-profile approach.

On the work front, Manoj's next Despatch was released on Zee5 on December 13, 2024. Meanwhile, Khan will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

