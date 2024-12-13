Priyanka Chopra takes center stage in reflective bugle bead origami rose motif gown at RSFF closing ceremony with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, the epitome of confidence and grace, once again turned all the limelight on herself at the closing ceremony of the Red Sea Film Festival. Making an appearance with her beloved husband Nick Jonas, the actress was beautifully wrapped in a silver gown that was equally elegant and glamorous. Want to know more about her look? Then keep reading!

The Citadel actress showed up at the closing ceremony in Oscar de la Renta’s Reflective bugle bead embroidery origami rose motif gown from the Spring 2025 Collection. The shimmery fabric hugged her curves perfectly, and the strapless design and fitted silhouette made it look like the dress was created just for PeeCee. The strapless design was particularly added to highlight the collarbone and shoulder of the actress.

The show-stopping feature in an outfit? The sculpted rose design in the front added a contemporary twist to the classic gown design. Moreover, the back of her dress featured a slit cut at the hem, perfect for an easy movement.

Her accessories were minimal yet impactful. To not overshadow the charm of her absolutely stunning ensemble, she decided to accessorize it with silver drop earrings, adding the right shine to her appearance. Further, she also opted for rings to add a feminine touch. Priyanka didn’t do much with her hair and kept them open with a middle partition. She looked graceful in those loose waves, which let them stay in their place.

PeeCee’s makeup was ultimate perfection. She first set the base with foundation and concealer, later contoured her nose, and highlighted her cheeks with the perfect rosy blush. She accentuated her eyelid with long, voluminous lashes and eyeshadow. At last, she completed her makeup with the glossy brown lipstick. Her makeup game had all glamor and bold vibes that perfectly complemented the vibe of her fit.

Priyanka Chopra’s shimmery silver outfit looked like she was wrapped in a perfectly crafted masterpiece. From outfit to hair and makeup, her overall look was bold, elegant, and classy, which we all love to embrace. And for PeeCee? She was an absolute stunner!

