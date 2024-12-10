EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Don co-star Rajesh Khattar reveals ‘wonderful quality’ of the superstar; shares Priyanka Chopra still calls him…

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Don was released in 2006. The action-thriller also featured Rajesh Khattar in a pivotal role. Recently, speaking with us, the veteran actor heaped praises on both of his co-stars, hailing their illustrious journey.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, veteran actor Rajesh Khattar talked about the superstar stating, "Shah Rukh and I come from the same college, almost we landed up together in Mumbai. In fact, I was actually waiting to work with him, and it almost happened 10 to 12 years after we landed up in Mumbai because we came in the early 90s aur I think pehli Don aayi thi 2006 mein to fir humne pehli baar usmein kaam kiya aur fir Don 2 bhi ki (Don came in 2006, and we then worked in Don 2)."

He further asserted, "One in fact is looking forward to working with him anytime, it's always an experience." Khattar further shared his personal experience of meeting King Khan once in 2–3 years and mentioned, "jitni baar unse mulakat hui hai vo pichli martaba se aur bade star ban chuke hote hain matlab (every time I meet him, he has become a bigger star) he is growing in stature over the years lekin unke bartaav mein ek ratti bhar bhi farak nahi hota (but there is no change in his behavior)."

"He's as humble, and he's as gracious, and he's as good a human being as he always was," he asserted, no matter how much time has passed by. "He will never make you feel that ever when he's with you, which is a wonderful quality in him."

In addition to this, he also called Priyanka Chopra "an epitome of sheer hard work." He acknowledged her relentless journey and opined that she "deserves every bit of the glory which she's experiencing." The Race 3 actor underlined her "commendable" journey starting from beauty pageant, singing, acting, and creating a position for herself in American cinema.

"She is also very warm and an effusive person," he stated further candidly mentioning, "mujhe Singhania bulati hain vo aaj tak ‘aur kaise hain Singhania sahab’ (She calls me Singhania to date ‘how are you Mr. Singhania’)."

Khatter further mentioned that he and his wife are quite close to Chopra’s mother, and they also met her last week. He noted that the actress has a tight schedule and makes short trips to India, because of which he does not get to meet the actress much but recalled going to her wedding reception in Mumbai.

"She is in a wonderfully happy space in her personal and professional life, which is a wonderful thing. Very well wishes and blessings are with her," he said on a concluding note.

