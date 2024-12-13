Shah Rukh Khan wishes ‘bossest of all the bosses’ Rajinikanth on his birthday: 'The man, the legend and...'

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood legend who has stolen the hearts of many across the globe. While he continues to inspire generations with his acting prowess, he also seeks inspiration from the veterans of Indian cinema. On Rajinikanth's 74th birthday, King Khan seized the opportunity to express his profound love and gratitude to 'the man, the legend' and called him 'the bossest of all the bosses.'

Minutes ago, on December 12, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account and dropped a throwback picture with superstar Rajinikanth. King Khan made a special post to celebrate the senior star's 74th birthday.

Calling the Bewafai actor "the coolest of the cool," SRK expressed, "The bossest of all the bosses. The man, the legend and an absolutely remarkably simple man, despite being the Superest of Stars!! Sir, thank u for inspiring us. Be healthy and know u are respected and loved too much. Have a great birthday @rajinikanth sir."

This post by Shah Rukh is proof that he has deep respect for Rajinikanth. But did you know King Khan politely refused to feature in the popular South Indian actor's upcoming movie? A source close to the development exclusively informed Pinkvilla that director Lokesh Kanagaraj even met SRK and gave him an overview of what he intends to make with the upcoming film, Coolie.

"While SRK loved the subject and has immense respect for Rajinikanth, he politely conveyed his decision to not feature in the film," the insider stated. According to the source, the Pathaan actor has decided not to make special appearances in any more films as of now after doing cameos in movies like Brahmastra, Rocketry, and Tiger 3.

Lokesh understood the plight and respected the thoughts of SRK. Having said that, the King of Romance has expressed his desire to make a standalone solo film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. For the uninformed, Coolie was announced in September 2023 with the working title, Thalaivar 171, and the team is aiming at a big-screen release in 2025. The Tamil-language action thriller marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor.

