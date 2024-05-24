Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiya Chaiya co-star Malaika Arora reacts to his health condition: ‘You cannot really do much’

Shah Rukh Khan recently left all his fans shocked and concerned for him after he was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. The actor was reportedly feeling unwell after KKR’s match, and he was rushed to the hospital due to heat stroke and dehydration.

Although King Khan is fine now and is back in Mannat, but this has given rise to the alarming situation of the current weather. Actress Malaika Arora who has worked with SRK reacted to this news and also gave some tips to beat the heat.

Malaika Arora asks everyone to love the environment

Talking to Instant Bollywood, when Malaika Arora was asked about the recent hospitalization of Shah Rukh Khan due to a heat wave the actress replied, “that’s why I am saying you have to protect your environment.” She further added that one has to be more conscious and aware about their environment and this is how the environment will give love back.

She also stated that for things like a heat wave, you cannot really do much but asked everyone to stay hydrated. "Drink loads of water, wear cool comfortable cotton clothes, use sunscreen, and carry an umbrella. These are my tips!"

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

On May 23, a video on Instagram showed Shah Rukh Khan hiding from the paparazzi as he was under an umbrella and getting into his car after touching down at the Kalina airport.

Check out the video:

A little later, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and AbRam were also spotted at the Kalina airport as they returned from Ahmedabad.

News agency ANI earlier tweeted, "Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital: Ahmedabad Rural SP Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration."

