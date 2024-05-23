WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after getting discharged from Ahmedabad hospital; hides under umbrella to avoid paps

Shah Rukh Khan suffered from dehydration and was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD hospital. He attended the KKR vs SRH match in the city on May 21 and the day after he was hospitalized.

A while ago, the actor returned to Mumbai and he was seen avoiding paparazzi as he hid himself under an umbrella.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai

On May 23, a video on Instagram showed Shah Rukh Khan hiding from the paparazzi as he was under an umbrella and getting into his car after touching down at the Kalina airport.

A little later, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and AbRam were also spotted at the Kalina airport as they returned from Ahmedabad.

News agency ANI earlier tweeted, "Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been discharged from Ahmedabad's KD Hospital: Ahmedabad Rural SP Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat yesterday due to heat stroke and dehydration."

After the match ended on May 21, Shah Rukh Khan reached the ITC Narmada Hotel in Ahmedabad with the team late at night. His condition worsened in the morning, and he was taken to KD Hospital at around 1 pm.

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture after interrupting live broadcast during victory lap around

On Tuesday, May 21, King Khan celebrated after his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, marked their big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and made it to the IPL finale. After the match, SRK, along with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan, greeted the fans sitting in the stadium with a lap of honor.

During his heartwarming gesture towards the fans, he mistakenly ended up interrupting the live broadcast show, which was being shot live on the ground. Realizing his mistake, the Jawan actor was quick to apologize and gave tight hugs with warmth to former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel, and Suresh Raina before going ahead with his lap around the venue.

The humble gesture of SRK was praised by Aakash Chopra. After SRK passed, he remarked, "Oh, what a man! Legend! He did not even realize that he walked into the studio. He was very apologetic, but I said, 'You made our day. You are the showstopper.”

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and Suresh Raina also took to their X accounts and expressed their admiration towards the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan's professional front

On the professional front, SRK will soon start working on his highly-awaited film, King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Earlier this year, in April, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that King Khan would play the part of a ‘Don’ and that his character would have some gray shades too.

