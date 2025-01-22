Shah Rukh Khan's former security head reveals why SRK avoids paps and hides face in front of media: 'Kuch personal...'

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar with millions of followers in every corner of the world. Hence, on several occasions, SRK is seen hiding his face entirely with a hoodie or otherwise. Recently, his former security head, Yusuf Ibrahim, revealed why the superstar does that, stating there must be some personal reasons. Read on!

Shah Rukh Khan's former security head Yusuf Ibrahim was in a conversation with Zoom, talking about the superstar and why he covers his face during his public appearances. Yusuf said, “It’s not about shying away. Voh hoga kuch personal reason. (There must be some personal reasons.)”

He added, “Main toh nahi jaanta because I’m not working for him anymore. So, unka internally kya wajah hai, kyu kar rahe hain, that’s his call. I have no idea. (I don’t know because I am not working for him anymore. So, there must be some internal reason why he is doing so.)”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan are working on an adventure film for Shah Rukh Khan. According to an industry insider, Shah Rukh Khan has met almost every filmmaker in the last few months and heard the ideas they had for him. “But nothing really excited him. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with the Stree 2 team of Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan,” stated the insider.

The source further added, “Amar and Dinoo have a big-ticket adventure film for SRK and are exploring the possibilities of a collaboration. It would not be a part of the Stree Universe, but mark the beginning of a new one." The source went on to add, "The Maddock Film aside, SRK is also continuously in touch with Raj and DK for their comic action thriller, as he has connected to the subject and wants to do a film with them, subject to a little rework on the loopholes. Apart from the adventure film and the comic action thriller, he is in talks with some makers from the South for action films, but there’s nothing locked.”

