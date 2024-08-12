Shah Rukh Khan's 'Google me' remark from Locarno Film Festival gets priceless reaction from Google India

Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian celebrity to be honored with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. The actor also had a long interactive session with fans and talked about various topics with them. On Monday, August 12, the official X account of Google India reacted to King Khan's 'Google me' remark from the festival.

During the interactive session at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan asked fans who are yet to know him to Google him. He humorously said, “Google me and then come back!” Google India responded to the superstar's remark and shared the quote on their X account, tagging him with a crown emoticon.

Take a look:

Reacting to this special shoutout from Google India, a fan commented, “King Khan for a reason!” Another fan said, “King of the industry!” “Even Google India knows he is the King,” said a third fan.

During the session, SRK finally confirmed his upcoming action movie, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. In a video that’s now going viral online, the actor officially announced, “The next film that I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose some weight, stretch a little so my groins don’t get caught while I am doing action.”

He further mentioned that he has been thinking about it for the past couple of years. In another video, he opened up about how he chooses his movies. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor said that last year he finished Jawan and Dunki. Further hinting at King, SRK stated, “Now, there’s a certain kind of film I want to do, where, maybe it is more age-centric and I want to try something, for 6-7 years I have been thinking about it. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day and he says, ‘Sir, I have a subject.’”

Meanwhile, King will have Suhana Khan in the lead as well. It will also feature Abhishek Bachchan in a villainous character. Munjya actor Abhay Verma has also been roped in for a key role in the much-anticipated film.

