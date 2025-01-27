Shahid Kapoor calls Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone 'very good' dancers; says THIS about Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani

Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming action thriller Deva, set to hit theaters soon. He recently praised Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as good dancers. He also mentioned that while he hasn’t danced with Kiara Advani or Katrina Kaif, he considers them 'fantastic dancers'.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the actresses he believes would give him stiff competition in a dance-off. He named several, acknowledging the immense talent among his co-stars.

He said, “Priyanka was a very good dancer, Deepika was a very good dancer. I enjoyed dancing with Pooja in this film (Deva). Kiara is a good dancer, but we have not danced together.”

Speaking about his Vivah co-star Amrita Rao, Shahid also her dance skills from their past collaboration.

He further added, “I have never done a song with Katrina but she is a fantastic dancer.”

For those who may not know, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have previously shared the screen in Kaminey and Teri Meri Kahani. Shahid and Deepika Padukone worked together in Padmaavat. He also starred alongside Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh, while his collaboration with Amrita Rao was seen in Vivah.

Shahid also shared an interesting memory from his early career when his co-stars would often ask him to tone down his energetic dance moves. He explained that they would tell him he was dancing too much, saying it made him look desperate and suggested he should relax.

While he understood their concerns, the Deva actor felt his love for dancing should take precedence. He often thought to himself that he was a better dancer, but still respected the need for matching movements with his co-stars.

This happened often in the first decade of his career, and Shahid confessed that he felt bullied at times. However, over time, he decided to stop letting others’ opinions hold him back. He embraced his passion for dance and decided to go full throttle, no longer worrying about what others thought.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is all set to dazzle on screen in his upcoming film Deva, where he plays a cop. The action-packed thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva promises an exciting cinematic experience. The film is scheduled for release on January 31, 2025.

