Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘insult’ Shahid Kapoor on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat sets? Team member's shocking claim grabs eyeballs

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic historical drama Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, is set to return to theaters. The film was a massive box-office success upon its initial release in 2018. However, as the re-release approaches, a claim made by a netizen, allegedly a team member, suggesting that Bhansali ‘insulted’ the Deva actor on set is quickly gaining attention and sparking debate.

Shahid Kapoor recently shared an experience where he felt 'sidelined' as a star before the success of Kabir Singh. This sparked a heated discussion, where a user, claiming to have worked on the sets of Padmaavat, made a startling revelation. As per a screen grab on Reddit, the netizen alleged that while Ranveer Singh was at the peak of his career, Shahid Kapoor was going through a rough phase.

The user claimed that Shahid was left to handle secondary shots while Ranveer avoided them. Furthermore, the comment suggested that when Shahid spoke up, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn’t receptive, even allegedly insulting him. He wrote, “Shahid, giving all the shots if he said something, the director was not listening and he insults shahid. Time matters.”

Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor opened up about a time when he felt crushed and undervalued, particularly before the success of Kabir Singh. He revealed that he was put in a situation that made him feel 'lesser', but clarified that it wasn't something imposed on him by anyone.

Advertisement

The actor shared that as an artist and individual, he was made to feel small in that moment, but emphasized that he would never accept that feeling of being diminished.

The historical epic Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, celebrated 7 years since its release. Despite facing several hurdles during production and its theatrical release, the 2018 film became a major blockbuster. After a few delays, the makers have now confirmed that Padmaavat will be re-released on the big screen on February 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: Deva’s Shahid Kapoor reveals he was once made to feel 'lesser': 'Mujhe aise situation me dala gaya ki...'