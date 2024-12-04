INSIDE Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ ‘Punjabi feast’ at Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; actress thanks chef for ‘taste of home’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently returned to the United States after the actress wrapped shooting for Citadel Season 2 in London. The couple is now enjoying the holiday season. They recently relished a ‘Punjabi feast’ at Vikas Khanna’s restaurant in New York, and some inside pictures have surfaced on the internet. Priyanka thanked the celebrity chef for a ‘taste of home.’

Today, December 4, 2024, Priyanka Chopra’s manager, Anjula Acharia, took to her Instagram Stories and shared some glimpses from their visit to Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow. In one picture, Priyanka was seen sitting hand in hand with her husband, Nick Jonas, as they posed with Vikas Khanna. PC wore a beige sweater with jeans, while Nick donned a black sweater.

Anjula captioned the picture, “Thank you @vikaskhannagroup for such an incredible Punjabi feast!” Priyanka reshared the story and expressed, “Thank you @bungalowny for being incredible hosts. And Vikas thank you for a taste of home.” Another photograph showed Nickyanka posing with a smile.

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of some delicious-looking food on her plate and a glimpse of Vikas Khanna serving them yummy dessert. It was revealed that Nick enjoyed his ‘fav’ paneer as well.

Priyanka had shared a wrap post for her series, Citadel Season 2, yesterday. She offered a peek into her last day on the sets, which she enjoyed with her crew members as well as co-stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were also by her side as the last picture in the dump showed their joined hands.

In the caption, PC wrote, “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up.”

Priyanka concluded by saying that she was now ready to dive into the holiday season, accompanied by Christmas tree, snowflake, and ice cream emojis.

