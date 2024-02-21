Shaitaan poster: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan to fight good vs evil battle; Trailer to be out on THIS date

The highly anticipated Bollywood film Shaitaan, a supernatural thriller led by Ajay Devgn, is generating significant excitement as it gears up for its release in March. Recently, a teaser showcasing Ajay Devgn, alongside co-stars Jyotika and R Madhavan, captivated the attention of cinephiles upon its release a few weeks ago. Sustaining the momentum, Ajay Devgn has now unveiled the trailer release date on Instagram, accompanied by a fresh poster featuring himself and co-star R Madhavan.

This has not only kept the anticipation alive but also intensifies the buzz surrounding the film. As fans eagerly await the unveiling of the full trailer, Shaitaan stands out as one of the most eagerly awaited cinematic offerings in the upcoming month, promising a thrilling supernatural experience for the audience.

Shaitaan trailer release date

Ajay Devgn has posted a striking image on Instagram, presenting a formidable combined appearance with co-star R Madhavan. The poster unveils the much-anticipated trailer release date, set for February 22, 2024. Accompanying the post is the caption, "Jald hi shuru hogi good v/s evil ki asli jung! #ShaitaanTrailer coming out tomorrow. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024." The shared visual hints at a fierce battle between good and evil, heightening the anticipation for the upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan, scheduled to make its impact in theaters on March 8, 2024.

Advertisement

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan intricately explores the timeless conflict between good and evil, delivering an enthralling cinematic narrative that promises a suspenseful and captivating viewing experience. Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the film, directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024, offering audiences a compelling exploration of the enduring battle between opposing forces.

The recent release of the first song from Shaitaan, titled Khushiyaan Bator Lo, on Panorama Music, captures the essence of familial bliss. With Amit Trivedi's composition, Jubin Nautiyal's vocals, and Kumaar's lyrics, the song sets a tone that showcases Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, Janki Bodiwala, and Aangad Maaholay enjoying a joyous family trip, only to encounter an unexpected intrusion by a stranger, foreshadowing the disruption of their tranquility in the film.

Meanwhile, the gripping teaser of Shaitaan introduces the formidable trio of Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan. Madhavan's ominous voice creates an anticipatory atmosphere, suggesting that Shaitaan will redefine genres for an edge-of-the-seat experience. The teaser immerses viewers in the realm of dark forces, building tension that culminates in Madhavan's chilling smirk, evoking a sense of foreboding. The closing moments, featuring visibly perturbed Ajay and Jyotika, further contribute to the suspense. The film promises a riveting journey into the malevolent aspects of Indian Black Magic, creating a heart-pounding atmosphere that is sure to captivate and entertain audiences.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently engaged in the production of Singham Again, a highly anticipated installment within Rohit Shetty's cop universe and the third chapter of the Singham franchise. The previous segment, titled Singham Returns, debuted in 2014, garnering an impressive opening. Subsequently, the cop universe expanded to introduce new characters like Simmba, portrayed by Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi, portrayed by Akshay Kumar.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film slate extends beyond Singham Again and encompasses projects such as Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan DamTha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4, promising a diverse and exciting array of cinematic ventures for the versatile actor.

ALSO READ: Shaitaan Poster: R Madhavan’s spine-chilling look from Ajay Devgn-Jyotika starrer impresses fans