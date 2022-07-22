Shamshera EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor says he watched Khalnayak 50 times, calls Sanjay Dutt ‘coolest hero ever’

It is a big day for the team of Shamshera as their film has finally been released on the silver screens today. All eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as fans are all set to experience their magic on the big screen. Till today morning, the entire team was leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and made sure that the excitement levels of the fans were at their peak. We all know that watching Sanjay vs Ranbir on the big screen is going to be a grand experience for everyone, but in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the team of Shamshera opened up about their first cinema viewing experience.

When asked to reveal the first films they watched in a theatre and describe their experience, Vaani Kapoor revealed that she must be about 7-8 years old when she went and watched Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. She said that this Salman Khan starrer was her first film in a theatre. Ranbir Kapoor said, “I think Maine Pyaar Kiya was a film that my entire family went to see in Gaiety Galaxy and I still remember the songs for some reason. It’s still very fresh in my mind. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun was deeply impacted by Khalnayak. When Khalnayak came, it was like the coolest film, coolest soundtrack, coolest hero we had ever seen on screen.” Vaani interrupted and said, “I must have seen Khalnayak 5 times.” Ranbir quipped, “I must have seen it 50 times. So ya these were our heroes, our screen idols. Our memories and love for cinema is so attached to them that it's amazing.” On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt revealed that Zanzeer, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, and Sholay are his memories.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor arrived at a theatre today to celebrate the release of the film with their fans.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

