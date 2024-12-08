Kareena Kapoor Khan calls mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore 'Coolest gangsta ever' as she wishes latter on her birthday; don't miss little Jeh's cute picture with Dadi

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her birthday on December 8, 2024, becoming a year older and even more beautiful. To mark the occasion, her daughter-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the "coolest gangsta ever and best mother-in-law." The post also featured a heartwarming moment of little Jeh Ali Khan with his dadi.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore can be seen posing together, both smiling. Bebo is dressed in a night suit, while Tagore wears a pink bathrobe with curlers in her hair.

The second picture captures the Gulmohar actress sporting a cool look with glasses, and the third one is our favorite, showcasing a picture-perfect moment between little Jeh Ali Khan and his loving dadi.

See the post here:

The caption read, "Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother in law. Just the Best.."

Netizens were quick to chime into the comments section and shower love and birthday wishes. One person wrote, "Aww, MashaAllah! The coolest gangsta with a lovely soul! May Allah bless her with a long, happy, and healthy life." One person wrote, "You sitting in your Jammie with that radiant smile."

One person commented, "Bestest she is. Gorgeous and lovely. one of the first female superstars." One person wrote, "She's amazing; loved her in Gulmohar! She should act more often...such a fab actress. She's aged beautifully."

One fan wrote, "Happy birthday to Sharmilaji. K you are just so full of love." Another wrote, "Happy Birthday to you sharmilaji."

In an episode of Midday's Sit With Hitlist print and podcast series, the Singham Again actress shared her admiration for her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. She mentioned that Tagore worked continuously, even after her marriage and the birth of Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena described her as an inspiration and a "tigress" who paved the way for actresses of her time. She acknowledged that Sharmila was a game-changer in the 1960s and suggested that her parents, including her mother, might have made personal decisions influenced by Tagore's example.

