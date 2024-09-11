Kareena Kapoor reveals Taimur and Jeh have influenced her interest in football and cricket; admits bringing THIS change in hubby Saif Ali Khan’s life

Kareena Kapoor is among the top popular actress in Bollywood. Being happily married to Saif Ali Khan, she is a proud mother to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Recently, The Buckingham Murders actress confessed that her interests in cricket and football are influenced by her kids and revealed a change that she brought into her husband’s life.

In a candid conversation with Harpers Bazaar, Kareena Kapoor talked about her married life with Saif Ali Khan and embracing motherhood with Taimur and Jeh. According to her, the actress’ life has changed in delightful ways. “With my boys, football and cricket have taken center stage,” she shared with a laugh. The actress admitted knowing more about footballers like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane than she knows about the actors.

“Being a ‘boy mom’ has definitely influenced my interests. I’ve embraced their passions, and it’s been wonderful to be a part of their world,” she further added. The actress went on to speak highly of her husband Saif Ali Khan as she said, “Saif is always a bundle of fun, even though he might come across as serious,” she said.

According to her, they both love their work and enjoy having fun together. The actress talked about their shared passion for travel and adventure. “I think I’ve brought a sense of spontaneity and joy into his life. Our time together is filled with our mutual love for adventure,” Bebo added further.

During the conversation, the actress also mentioned that she would like to be remembered for her work. The Buckingham Murders actress has an innate love for acting and wants to extend it into her 80s as well. “That’s the dream,” she said with conviction. Bebo wants to be remembered as someone who lived life on her own terms and was genuine and true to herself.

“Whether it was enjoying a quiet evening with friends, listening to music, or savouring good food and wine, it was always about embracing life fully, not chasing after the superficial. That’s what I want people to remember,” the actress said.

On the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of her highly-awaited, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. The film is poised to hit the big screens on September 13, 2024.

