Shraddha Kapoor postponing ‘Diwali ki safai’ and then fearing flying chappals from mom is all of us; Deets

As we near the festival of lights, the only thing that never gets over till the big day is Diwali ki safai. While everyone wants their house to be beautifully lit and decorated, no one wants to indulge in doing the dirty work. If you resonate with this fact then you’re not alone. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor also expressed that she has been thinking of postponing the Diwali cleaning to next year. But just like most of us, the actress is also afraid of her mother.

A while ago, Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and dropped multiple images of herself, engrossed in deep thoughts. In the photo, she looked stunning with her eyeliner game on point. The daughter of Shakti and Shivangi Kapoor wrote, “Soch rahi hoon Diwali ki safai agle saal ke liye post pone kardu?”

Take a look:

But soon after, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a selfie flaunting her festive glow. She was quickly reminded that if she said no to Diwali cleaning, she might get a flying chappal from her mother. “Mummy ki chappal karegi fly because I said no to Diwali safai.”

Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Shraddha was seen in Amar Kaushik’s movie, Stree 2 along with celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The box office numbers are testimony to the fact that the horror-comedy film has succeeded in winning many hearts. While the audience had a blast watching the movie, actress Madhuri Dixit was also in awe of the star cast.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, the senior actress stated, “I've seen Stree, which I had loved. I have not seen Stree 2, but I heard it's very good, and that's why people have loved it, and it's doing well.” For the unknown, Dixit is also part of the upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.

During the interview with us, she said, “I think horror films were made from the beginning. I remember doing 100 days, and it was not a horror, but it was more like a mystery thriller, a little bit of horror in the movie. But most of the actual horror films were made by the Ramsay Brothers, if I remember right.” BB3 will also be clashing with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again on November 1, 2024.

