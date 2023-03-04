EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor shares her reason to work with Ranbir Kapoor, 'Wanted to know how he is on the set'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the biggest and most exciting names in the Hindi entertainment industry. With a career spanning a little over a decade, the actress has been a part of some of the country's most loved and memorable films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, Stree, Chhichhore and ABCD2 among many others. She is returning to the big screen after almost three long years with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan, marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and it will release on the 8th of March, 2023.

Shraddha graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers where she discussed about why she's picky about her films, which directors she wishes to collaborate with and of course about her much loved co-star Ranbir Kapoor and acclaimed director Luv Ranjan.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares About Her Experience Working With Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, the much adored actress was asked about how her experience was like, working with Ranbir Kapoor and whether she was aware of the fact that she was going to be paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor, when Luv Ranjan narrated her the script. The actress accepted it and said that she heard the story from Luv and the director told her that he is doing a film with Ranbir. She continued saying, "I have been wanting to work with Ranbir. I admire him so much as an actor. I think he is an absolutely brilliant actor. He has shown his versatality in so many different films and so I was very excited to work with him because I wanted to know what he is like on the set and what it is like (to be working with him)." The actress expressed relief that their film is finally coming and hoped that people enjoy watching them together.

Shraddha Kapoor Shares About What She Likes About Luv Ranjan's Brand Of Cinema

Shraddha Kapoor was also asked about how Luv Ranjan narrated her the script of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, since he is known to have a very interesting way to tell stories. Shraddha acknowledged the fact that Luv Ranjan has his own kind of cinema, with films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama aur Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She further on added that his films have characters with very memorable dialogues and they strike a chord with the people. The actress said that when she heard the film and her character, she was very curious about how this experience was going to he like. She was also excited to have that banter on the film sets with another character, with the kind of dialogues that are there in Luv Ranjan's films. She concluded her answer by saying that it is a family entertainer, a rom-com and a film that she would enjoy watching as an audience.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which marks Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan's first collaboration, releases in theatres on the auspicious occasion of Holi, that is on the 8th of March, 2023. This family entertainer also marks the acting debut of well known film producer, Boney Kapoor. Makers have kept his character underwraps. Other actors working on the film include Anubhav Singh Bassi and Dimple Kapadia.

You can book tickets for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar from the 5th of March and watch it at a theatre near you from the 8th of March.

