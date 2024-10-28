EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit ‘loved’ Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree; shares why people are attempting more of horror comedy genre

Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for the release of her movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali 2024. The actress sat for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and shared her opinion on why people have been attempting more of the horror comedy genre in recent times. She also revealed that she loved Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree.

In her chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit shared her love for Stree (2018), the first installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. She mentioned that she hadn’t yet been able to watch the recent sequel to the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer.

Madhuri said, “I've seen Stree, which I had loved, and they had kept a trial for me, and I'd gone and seen it. I have not seen Stree 2, but I heard it's very good, and that's why people have loved it, and it's doing well.”

Madhuri also talked about how horror films have always been made in Bollywood. She stated, “I think horror films were made from the beginning. I remember doing 100 days, and it was not a horror, but it was more like a mystery thriller, a little bit of horror in the movie. But most of the actual horror films were made by the Ramsay Brothers, if I remember right.”

Advertisement

She further mentioned Rajkumar Kohli’s massive hit Jaani Dushman, saying, “There were a few films that became very successful like Jaani Dushman, which was done by Sanjeev Kumar ji. So a lot of films were made that were on the horror style side.”

Opining about the horror comedy genre in the present, Madhuri Dixit expressed, “I think of late with good Vfx and all that people are attempting more. Because they can do justice to the kind of imagination they want to portray or the kind of ghosts they want to create.”

Regarding multiple horror comedy films being made in recent times, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress added, “I think it's great. I mean, we have the technical knowledge now and the support where you can create that atmosphere and create a more realistic kind of horror imagery and make it mysterious as well. So I think that's why people are attempting more of that genre now.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again runtime revealed; A look at duration of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe films