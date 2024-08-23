Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Stree 2 to get standalone movie in horror comedy universe? Writer Niren Bhatt says, "Thinking of expanding...’

Is Shraddha Kapoor’s character in Stree 2 getting a standalone movie in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films? The latest installment of the horror comedy franchise starring her and Rajkummar Rao has been entertaining the audience in theaters. While some questions about Shraddha’s character were answered in the movie, the mystery still remains. Writer Niren Bhatt has now confirmed that her backstory will be explored in future films. He said that they were planning to expand the stories of their characters.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Stree 2’s writer Niren Bhatt revealed that the team planned to explore the story of Shraddha Kapoor’s character in the future. He said, "Yes, we will explore the story of Shraddha Kapoor as Stree's daughter, and that's why we didn't reveal her name.”

Niren stated that many future plans were being made for the Maddock supernatural universe, but he wouldn’t be able to share them. The writer expressed that all the characters from their films, including Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, were important to them. He added, “We are thinking of expanding their stories. I don't know how, when, and in which films they will come, but they will come.”

In Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor’s character is revealed as Stree’s daughter. She even tells her name to Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky, but it is not disclosed to the viewers. She mysteriously disappears once again at the end of the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to know her full story.

Moreover, the film also had cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan as Bhediya and Akshay Kumar as the relative of Sarkata. It will be interesting to see how Shraddha’s character interacts with them in the future installments.

Sarkata is a headless monster who targets the girls living in the town of Chanderi. Vicky and his gang have to step forward and save the place again. Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi stole the show with their punchlines and humor. Stree 2, released on August 15, 2024, is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor graced the AJIO presents Pinkvilla Masterclass ahead of the release of their film. During the exclusive conversation, Rajkummar spoke about the possibility of a movie where Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya will be seen together. He shared, "It's too early to say, to be honest. But sure, that's the reason this universe is building; that eventually, we can have that one big film where we will have a villain like Thanos and Vicky like Iron Man and (pointing towards Shraddha and hinting at Stree) Black Widow.”

He added, “So yes, that's the plan. One major film. But before that, we are just building up the universe, slowly, till it reaches the top of the pyramid, that now we have to make that one big film. But yes, it will happen."

Meanwhile, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that Stree 3 was in the making during the trailer launch of Stree 2. He shared that since the script had already been written for the third part, it will take less time to release as compared to the second one. Bhediya 2 and Vampires of Vijay Nagar are also in the works.

